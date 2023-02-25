Jason Kelce’s bundle of joy has arrived!

Jason’s wife, Kylie, gave birth to the couple’s third daughter on Thursday, less than two weeks after the NFL star played in Super Bowl LVII. Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles lost the big game to brother Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, but his baby girl’s arrival is sure to soften the blow.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” Jason and Kylie announced on Instagram along with a picture of their newborn. “Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long.”

Baby Bennett’s arrival comes five months after Kylie announced their third daughter was on the way. “Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do,” she captioned a photo of their girls wearing “Big Sister” shirts. “Coming February 2023.” She and Jason are also parents to Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 23 months.

While the Kelce family’s newest addition wasn’t born during Super Bowl LVII, the couple did have a very important guest on standby in case Kylie went into labor during the game — her OB!

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason revealed during a previous episode of his and Travis’ podcast, “New Heights”.

“That could be the Super Kelce Bowl,” he added. “…If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

MORE FROM ET:

Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Hug After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

Travis and Jason Kelce’s Mother, Donna, Shares Her Super Bowl Outfit

Jason Kelce Says His Pregnant Wife Is Bringing Her OB to Super Bowl