Prince Harry is inviting fans to a virtual event promoting his memoir Spare.

As People reports, the Duke of Sussex’s publisher — Penguin Random House — is producing a livestreamed conversation between Harry and Dr. Gabor Maté, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture and recognized expert in the areas of “trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development expertise.”

During what promises to be an “intimate conversation,” the two “will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing.”

Harry and Dr. Maté will also answer questions posed by members of the worldwide virtual audience, with questions submitted when registering for the event.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 4 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on VIMEO; each ticket also includes a hardcover copy of Spare.

Ticket information and more information about the event can be found on: PrinceHarryMemoir.com.