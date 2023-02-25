Jeremy Strong has been widely praised for her performance as Kendall Roy in “Succession”, a role that’s earned him an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and a SAG Award.

On the flip side, that performance comes from Strong’s devotion to so-called method acting, remaining in character even when cameras aren’t rolling.

Strong’s co-star Brian Cox, who plays Roy family patriarch and head of the Waystar Royco media conglomerate, admits that he’s not personally a fan of that technique.

“Oh, it’s f**king annoying,” Cox contended in a recent profile for Town & Country.

“Don’t get me going on it,” he added.

“He’s a very good actor,” Cox said of Strong. “And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.”

In fact, Cox is convinced that Strong’s performance would be just as good without going to those extremes.

“He’s still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he’d lose it,” Cox continued. “But he won’t! Strong is talented. He’s f**king gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”

The fourth and final season of “Succession” premieres Sunday, March 26.