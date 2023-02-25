Canadian actor Michael Mando, known for his roles in “Better Call Saul” and “Orphan Black”, has been let go from Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources allege that Mando was “dismissed” from the Ridley Scott-produced series after what’s being variously described as “a clash with a co-star” and “an on-set incident.”

According to sources, producers attempted to “smooth things out,” but ultimately decided to fire Mando and recast the role.

Warner Moura, whose credits include “Shining Girls” and playing infamous cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar in “Narcos”, has been cast as Mando’s replacement.

“Sinking Spring”, based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, follows a group of low-level delinquents who pose as DEA agents in order to rob a house in the countryside, not realizing their small-time heist is actually targeting the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Oscar nominee Bryan Tyree Henry stars in the eight-episode series as Ray, mastermind of the heist gone wrong; Mando had been cast as Manny Cespedes, “a good-hearted friend of Ray’s,” who will now be portrayed by Moura.

“Sinking Spring” also stars Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Idris Debrand, Liz Caribel and Will Pullen.