Prince William and Kate Middleton seen in the stands- Wales vs. England, Guinness Six Nations Championship 2023, Rugby Union, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, UK - 25 Feb 2023.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had some friendly competition on Saturday as they cheered for opposite teams while attending the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Since 2016, William, 40, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union while Kate, 41, has supported England since early 2022, when she took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. The Princess’ role was previously fulfilled by Prince Harry before he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles.

During the afternoon match, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen cheering in the stands as they kept warm, bundled up in their complimenting coats.

Kate donned a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker, which she was first photographed wearing during a 2018 trip to Sweden. Meanwhile, William wore a black coat overtop of a blue suit and red tie. He kept warm with a bright red scarf wrapped around his neck.

Last February, when England took on Wales at Twickenham Stadium, the royal couple attended the match with their eldest son and child, Prince George, in which Kate’s team won.

In November 2022, Prince William explained how he supports “both” Wales and England.

“I support England more in the football but Wales in the rugby,” he said when asked about which team he was supporting in last year’s World Cup, won by Argentina.

“When I was growing up, Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments. Getting to the World Cup is a big deal, and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process,” he added.

Kate’s team was in favour yet again, winning Saturday’s Six Nations match with a final score of 20 – 10.