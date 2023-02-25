Comedian Sebastian Maniscalo is heading to the big screen in his first starring role, and he’s bringing Robert De Niro along for the ride.

A new trailer has been unveiled for “About My Father”, a raucous new comedy in which Maniscalco (who also co-wrote the screenplay) is forced to introduce his old-school Italian father to his girlfriend’s wealthy, WASPy parents.

“The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro (Best Actor, ‘Raging Bull’, 1980), in the new comedy ‘About My Father’,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“The film centres around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche),” the synopsis continues. “The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.”

“About My Father” debuts May 23.