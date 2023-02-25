One of Marilyn Manson’s accusers has come forward, claiming that her previous claims of sexual abuse were made up.

Ashley Morgan Smithline, who appeared on the cover of People magazine back in May 2021 alongside the headline “I survived a monster,” at the time claimed she was horribly abused by Manson. In the cover story, she alleged that, while she was sleeping, the musician had tied her up and raped her, drank her blood and carved his initials into her thigh.

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” she said in the story, which also displayed a photo of her scar.

However, Smithline has now renounced her allegations in a three-page declaration that was filed in court on Thursday.

She stated that the former claims regarding Manson, 54, “contained untrue statements…including that there was violence and non-consensual sexual activity in our brief relationship.”

She added that throughout their relationship there was “no branding or cutting” and “certainly no ‘Marilyn Manson’ initials carved on my body.”

Smithline, who’s worked as a model and actor, also claims that she was pressured by Evan Rachel Wood, Manson’s ex-girlfriend, into making false allegations. Wood has publicly accused Manson of abusing her during their four-year relationship. Elsewhere in the documents, Smithline alleged that she was manipulated to partake in a publicity campaign against Manson by Wood’s girlfriend, Illma Gore.

Around the time of her People cover story, Smithline had appeared on “The View” and filed a federal lawsuit, which accused the rock singer of violent sexual abuse. In January, the lawsuit was dismissed after Smithline’s attorney, Jay Ellwanger, backed out of the case following a disruption in their attorney-client relationship.

Smithline is currently sticking to her claim that she was persuaded to make false assertions after hearing the accounts of Wood and another accuser named Esme Bianco. She recalled denying abuse from Manson when she first spoke to Wood in 2020, claiming she was later brainwashed by Wood who allegedly told her that she must’ve “repressed” her recollections.

“Eventually, I started to believe that what I was repeatedly told happened to Ms. Wood and Ms. Bianco also happened to me,” she said, as per the court doc.

Smithline’s claims have since been denied by a spokesperson for Wood.

“Evan never pressured or manipulated Ashley,” the representative said. “It was Ashley who first contacted Evan about the abuse she had suffered. It’s unfortunate that the harassment and threats Ashley received after filing her federal lawsuit appear to have pressured her to change her testimony.”

Additionally, Smithline alleged that Ellwanger filed the suit without her revision, adding that he too pressured her into wrongfully accusing Manson.

Ellwanger denied her claims in an email to Variety.

“My response is constrained by ethical obligations regarding client confidentiality, even to a former client,” he wrote. “But what I can say is that the specific allegations in the Declaration regarding my representation of Ms. Smithline are categorically and verifiably false.”

Manson is currently suing Wood and Gore for defamation but, their respective attorneys have filed a motion to discard the claims under California’s anti-SLAPP law, arguing that his suit attempts to restrict free speech on a public-interested proceeding. Wood and Gore’s attorneys also asserted that there’s no evidence that the accusers pushed anyone to distort the truth.

Smithline’s declaration was filed by Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, in defence of the anti-SLAPP motion, arguing that her revelations constitute new evidence that Wood and Gore did indeed intimidate women into making false claims.

The motion has a scheduled hearing for April 11.