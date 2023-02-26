Woody Harrelson hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, marking his fifth time as host.

Not only did Harrelson join the show’s Five-Timers Club, he also stirred up some controversy with a joke toward the end of his opening monologue.

He recalled reading the “craziest script” recently, and broke down the plot.

“So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes,” Harrelson quipped. “And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

Then he delivered the punchline. “I threw the script away,” Harrelson joked. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

Viewers were quick to respond to what appeared to be a conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine; while the COVID-is-a-hoax crowd was thrilled to apparently have Harrelson on side, not everyone on social media was so supportive of his conspiracy theory.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.