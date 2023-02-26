While no release date has yet been confirmed for the sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, fans might be seeing Simu Liu’s Marvel superhero sooner than they realize.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Liu hosted the Academy of Motion Arts & Sciences Sci-Tech Awards in Los Angeles, where he teased an upcoming appearance by Shang-Chi within the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an interview with People.

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game,” Liu said of being part of the MCU.

“I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan,” he continued.

“And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think,” he added, teasing that Shang-Chi will soon be teaming up with some other Marvel superheroes onscreen. “We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Canadians will next see Liu on familiar territory when he returns to host the Juno Awards next month, marking his second consecutive year as host when this year’s ceremony takes place on Monday, March 13.