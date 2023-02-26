Earlier this week, Cardi B took to social media to reveal she’s started performing the 15 days of community service that was part of the sentence in her plea deal after being hit with criminal charges stemming from her participation in brawl at a New York strip club back in 2018.

Beginning on Feb. 21, and each day thereafter, the “Bodak Yellow” singer shared selfies taken in a mirror as she prepared to head out for her day of work (she was to have completed her community service by now, but was granted an extension until March 1 to complete all 15 days).

Throughout her posts, Cardi acknowledged her guilt, tweeting “YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!”

In a followup tweet on Saturday, Feb. 25, she opened up about about what the experience has been like for her, revealing how performing community experience had unexpectedly affected her.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” she wrote.

“Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears,” she continued.

“Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever,” she concluded.

At the time of her sentencing, Cardi B took full responsibility for her actions.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to,” Cardi said in a statement obtained by People.

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now,” she added. “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”