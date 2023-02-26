The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s dogs, and was then arrested for being an accomplice to the incident in which dog-walker Ryan Fischer was shot and the singer’s two dogs abducted, has launched a lawsuit.

According to People, documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court indicate that Jennifer McBride is suing Gaga, claiming she’s owed the $500,000 reward that was offered for the safe return of the two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav — despite the fact that McBride was one of five people arrested in connection with the theft of the dogs and shooting of Fischer.

In McBride’s suit, her attorney argued that because Gaga’s initial offer of a reward stated that there would be “no questions asked.” Because McBride was not paid the half-million, she’s claiming that Gaga committed “breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.”

McBride’s lawsuit contents that “no questions asked” offer was made “with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga’s bulldogs to Defendants.”

An attorney for for the singer did not immediately respond to People‘s request for comment.

As People reminds, at the time of the robbery McBride was dating fellow accomplice Harold White, father of Jaylin White, who was involved in the shooting alongside two other men, James Jackson and Lafayette Whaley.

A news release issued by LAPD at the time of the arrests stated that McBride and White were “determined to be accessories after the initial crime,” and were held on suspicion of accessory after the fact to attempted murder for allegedly attempting to help White’s son evade arrest.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison after entering a plea deal; Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley have both pleaded no contest to robbery, while Harold White pleaded no contest to a count of ex-convict in possession of a gun, and is set to be sentenced later this year. McBride’s case is still ongoing.