Hailey Bieber is celebrating her love with Justin Bieber! In the latest issue of Vogue Australia, the26-year-old dished on the best part of her marriage to the pop star — who interviewed her for the spread.

Inside, the “Yummy” singer asked his wife, “what’s your favorite thing about being married,” which she replied, “Mmm … My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

In addition to gushing about their love, Hailey revealed her favorite song by her husband, while teasing his new music.

After revealing her current favorite song — which happens to be from SZA’s latest album SOS — the Rhode Beauty founder dished about her husband’s unreleased music.

“But also … the new song that you just recorded,” she told Justin. “I can’t stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet.”

Hailey and Justin, 28, tied the knot in 2018. The couple’s interview comes after Hailey was involved in a rumored internet feud with his ex, Selena Gomez, on two separate occasions — which caused the star to take a break from social media.

On Thursday, Selena left a comment under a video of a resurfaced clip of Hailey from her “Drop the Mic” rap battle show. In the video, Method Man describes a rap battle in the video as having “some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album.” In response, Hailey points a finger at her mouth and pretends to gag, before shrugging as the audience laughs.

Under the clip, the “Only Murders in the Building” star came to Taylor’s defense writing, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

The TikTok comment came days after Hailey and her BFF, Kylie Jenner, were accused of making fun of Selena’s eyebrows on Instagram.

Kylie shot down the accusations, writing, “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Selena followed up in the comments showing the Kylie Cosmetics founder some love.

“Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

After all of the social media back and forth, Selena — who took the crown as the most-followed woman on Instagram — shared that she would be taking a step back from social media.

Hailey and Selena’s long-rumored feud seemed to be squashed last year, after the two women posed for a picture with each other. A source told ET at the time that Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world “there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them. The source added that Selena and Hailey “are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly.”

