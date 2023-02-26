With the coronation of King Charles III just two months away, reports are emerging that the event is having a difficult time lining up entertainment.

According to The Express, a star-studded concert is being planned at Windsor Castle to follow the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. However, organizers are having no luck booking big British stars.

So far, notes the outlet, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles have been asked, and have all declined; as The Sun pointed out, it’s reportedly nothing personal, simply that the artists’ schedules are jam-packed.

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Release Has Cast A ‘Massive Shadow’ Over King Charles’ Coronation, Source Says

Other A-list British pop stars to have reportedly turned down the event include Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams — with the latter’s non-participation causing consternation among fans of his former group, Take That, considering that all his former bandmates are scheduled to perform in what had been anticipated to be a Take That reunion.

Other performers expected are Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionel Richie.

“Organizers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting lineup but have hit a series of challenges,” a source told The Sun.

READ MORE: Anthem For Charles III’s Coronation Written By Andrew Lloyd Webber

“Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the U.K. work,” the source continued.

“Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together as they’ll be on much-needed downtime,” added the source.