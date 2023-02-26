Drake is putting some big money on Jake Paul in his boxing match with Tommy Fury.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the “God’s Plan” rapper shared details of a hefty bet he made on Sunday’s fight, in which the YouTube personality takes on British boxer Fury.

In a screenshot from Stake.com, Drake reveals he’s wagered $400,000 that Paul will emerge triumphant, and will win via knockout.

Because the odds are in Fury’s favour, if Paul does win by knockout, Drake stands to more than triple his money, winning more than $1.4 million.

Drake to a similar long-shot approach when he placed $1 million worth of bets on the Super Bowl, going against oddsmakers to put all his money on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of all his various bets, he only won one: his $700,000 wager that the Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII, winning more than $1.4 million and placing him more than $500K ahead.