Tommy Fury has come out on top against Jake Paul, after defeating the YouTuber by split decision.

The highly-anticipated boxing match took place at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The 23-year-old “Love Island” star gave a shout out to his partner Molly-Mae Hague and their newborn daughter Bambi following his win.

“I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs, I love you,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mike Tyson were among the A-listers in attendance at the star-studded event.

“This is definitely a humbling experience,” said Paul after the fight. “I’ll take it on the chin and we can run it back.”