On Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest names gathered at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, as the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best film and TV performances of the past year, were handed out live.

For the first time since 1998, the ceremony was not broadcast on TV. Instead, it aired on Netflix’s YouTube channel after it was announced that the platform will begin streaming the ceremony live in 2024, as part of a multi-year partnership with SAG-AFTRA.

Going into the awards, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” both led with five nominations each, including four individual acting nods and one for ensemble. The two films tied a record previously set by “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002), and “Doubt” (2008).

“Ozark”, meanwhile, had the most TV nominations, with four, including one for best drama ensemble, while “Barry” and “Only Murders in the Building” led the comedy categories with three each.

Additionally, Sally Field received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which was previously given to Helen Mirren the year before. Other notable recipients include Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Field’s “80 For Brady” co-star, Lily Tomlin.

The film winners at the SAG Awards, meanwhile, will help solidify the acting races for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, which will close out the 2023 awards season in March.

See the full list of winners in bold below, as they are updated throughout the show.

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

**Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

**Brendan Fraser, The Whale — WINNER!

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

**Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

**Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER!

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

**Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER!

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

**The White Lotus — WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

**Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER!

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

**Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER!

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

**Abbott Elementary — WINNER!

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

**Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

**Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

**Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy — WINNER!

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

**Sam Elliott, 1983 — WINNER!

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s official YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.

