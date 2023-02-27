Playing the King of Rock really took a toll.

On the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday night, Austin Butler spoke with People, and talked about how he ended up in hospital after wrapping on “Elvis”.

Calling the experience of playing Presley in the film “the greatest ride of my life,” the 31-year-old actor explained that he got hit by a virus just as it ended.

“I had a week of downtime, where I actually ended up in the hospital,” Butler said. “I didn’t get sick the entire time I filmed [‘Elvis’] but the day I finished, I ended up in the emergency room.”

He continued, “So, I spent a week in bed and then I went to this other job.”

Butler previously spoke about his hospitalization in an interview with GQ in May 2022, describing how the virus, which simulates appendicitis, had him waking up “at 4 in the morning with excruciating pain.”

“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished ‘Elvis’,” he said at the time.