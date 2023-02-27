Click to share this via email

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans are desperate to see Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza team up after they took the stage together to present at Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards.

With their signature moody stares, Plaza told the crowd at the star-studded ceremony, “I don’t know why they paired us up together,” as Ortega replied, “Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this,” Plaza insisted, before they said in unison, “and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

The duo presented the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award to Sam Elliott for “1883”.

Twitter loved the pairing, with many begging producers to cast them in something together as soon as possible.

Just cast jenna ortega and aubrey plaza in a movie now 😭 pic.twitter.com/cxcjYhCYVF — EverLasTing (@Roxdk7) February 27, 2023

whoever came up with pairing aubrey plaza and jenna ortega together i wanna kiss your forehead pic.twitter.com/xkLcaAeXZP — yara. (@gaedisaster) February 27, 2023

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza need to play sisters in a movie or tv show fr #SAGAwards2023 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7tFtCqytUi — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 27, 2023

Okay, I don’t know who needs to see this but @jennaortega & Aubrey Plaza in a dark comedy ASAP! #SAGAwards2023 #JennaOrtega pic.twitter.com/tiMEHo0LZz — GeekStrong (@GeekStrongTV) February 27, 2023

aubrey plaza and jenna ortega in a movie together WHEN pic.twitter.com/0dgNohlgpv — ‘ (@harperspiler) February 27, 2023

Plaza told ET she was definitely up for working with Ortega.

“Oh, I’m down,” she said, adding, “We’ll just kill everybody with our eyes.”