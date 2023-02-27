Fans are desperate to see Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza team up after they took the stage together to present at Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards.

With their signature moody stares, Plaza told the crowd at the star-studded ceremony, “I don’t know why they paired us up together,” as Ortega replied, “Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this,” Plaza insisted, before they said in unison, “and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

The duo presented the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award to Sam Elliott for “1883”.

Twitter loved the pairing, with many begging producers to cast them in something together as soon as possible.

Plaza told ET she was definitely up for working with Ortega.

“Oh, I’m down,” she said, adding, “We’ll just kill everybody with our eyes.”

