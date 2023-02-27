Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid in "The Last of Us"

The stars of “The Last of Us” aren’t worried about homophobes.

On the latest episode of the hit HBO series, viewers got a flashback revealing Bella Ramsey’s character Ellie’s backstory, involving her romance with best friend Riley, played by Storm Reid.

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal Gives Mario Kart The ‘Last Of Us’ Treatment In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

The show has previously featured LGBTQ characters and stories, including a lauded episode starring Nick Offerman, but that has also produced some backlash.

Speaking with Variety after the new episode aired, Ramsey and Reid were asked about that homophobic backlash.

“I think Bella put it perfectly a couple of weeks ago: ‘If you don’t like it, don’t watch,” Reid responded.

“There’s so many other things to worry about in the world. I think being concerned about who people love is just absurd to me,” she continued. “I just don’t — I will never understand it. I don’t get it.”

READ MORE: Fans Spot Crew Members In ‘The Last Of Us’ Blunder

Reid also talked about the positive side of telling LGBTQ stories in shows like “The Last of Us”.

“I think despite what people are going to say, if they don’t like it, I think there are going to be a lot more people that appreciate it,” she explained. “A lot more people that feel represented and seen and heard. So that’s what matters. That’s where the work comes in. And that’s when it’s appreciated, and you prioritize looking at those tweets rather than the ones that aren’t the best.”