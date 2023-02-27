Click to share this via email

Jean Smart’s “Hacks” co-stars are sharing an update on her health following a recent heart procedure.

Smart, 71, took to Instagram last week to reveal she’d undergone the successful op.

“She’s doing well,” the actress’ co-star Hannah Einbinder told Variety at Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards, adding: “She’s recovering. We just visited her.”

Their co-star Poppy Liu shared, “She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her.”

Production on season 3 of the much-loved series has paused while Smart recovers, but Einbinder said things should resume “not too long from now.”

Bosses haven’t given them a start date as of yet, though.

Smart was honoured with another SAG Award –Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series — for her role as Deborah Vance on the series on Sunday.

The show “explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.”