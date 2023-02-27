Click to share this via email

They’re everyone’s new favourite duo.

On Sunday night, “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega and “The White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza stole the show at the 2023 SAG Awards.

In a very deadpan bit presenting one of the awards, the actresses poked fun at their similarly morbid vibes.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

The moment got huge laughs from the audience in the room and quickly went viral online.

After the show, photographer Greg Williams shared a photo of Ortega and Plaze backstage before walking out to present.

In the pic, Ortega is seen posing while Plaza goofs off in the background.

“One of the best moment of the ceremony. Hilarious. Terrific and charismatic duo,” one commenter wrote of the photo.

“I don’t give af about celebs yadda dadda. But these two are absolute queens. Purdy yeah but just cool af as people. Love this shot,” said another person.

Williams shared plenty more behind-the-scenes photos from the SAG Awards, including pics of the “White Lotus” cast, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, and award-winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.