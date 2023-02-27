Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, baby.

The actor is starring in his first TV series ever, “FUBAR”, with Netflix dropping an action-packed teaser on Monday.

A synopsis reads, “A global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the centre of the story.”

“FUBAR”: Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner. — Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

“FUBAR”: (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner. Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

“FUBAR”: Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner. Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

Schwarzenegger, who stars as Luke Brunner, says in the clip, “I’m back, baby!” as bits from the show play out in the short vid.

The series is set to launch on the streaming service on May 25.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies’. Well, here it is,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

“‘FUBAR’ will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick [Santora], Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Creator, showrunner & executive producer Santora added, “’FUBAR’ is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.

“The thing I always marvelled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that’s why I wanted ‘FUBAR’ to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I’d love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it’s classified.”

The series also stars Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio and Gabriel Luna.