SK Alagbada is owning up.

Last fall, rumours broke about the “Love Is Blind” star allegedly having cheated on Raven Ross, but the reality star denied the claims at the time.

In the recent “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” special, which premiered this month, viewers saw a clip of Raven herself claiming that SK had been unfaithful while they were engaged.

Now, speaking with People, SK is opening up about the accusations, admitting that he had an “inappropriate” relationship with another woman.

Saying that he is “not proud of how I conducted myself,” SK added, “I’m finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions. This is not an apology tour. It’s really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I’ve learned from this experience, and I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person.”

He continued, “I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her. I’m not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that’s making me take a step back and reflect.”

Rumours had particularly rested on a vacation he took with another woman to Cabo in May 2022, just a week after meeting Raven’s mother for the first time.

“The Cabo trip happened around May at a time when I really felt Raven and I, we had not exclusively made that completely committed relationship, to be in a marriage-bound, serious relationship,” he expalined. “However, there was an incident of me having an inappropriate conversation with this woman sometime in the fall. I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn’t end up happening, but… I feel like I shouldn’t even have had that kind of conversation with someone.”

SK added, “I’m not here to really pick and choose what, or go back and forth about who did what. We all make mistakes. That’s something I deeply want to apologize for and take accountability for.”