Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, Tallie Medel, Brian Le, James Hong, Andy Le, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Harry Shum Jr. accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis made sure no one went home empty-handed during Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards.

Curtis won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role gong, with her going up against her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Stephanie Hsu in the category.

Hsu could be seen holding up a small metallic object during the live telecast, and she’s since revealed what it was.

She told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, “Our greatest cheerleader, Jamie Lee Curtis, gave the entire cast a little ball, a little rock, so that none of us would leave empty-handed. And we didn’t.

“In more ways than the one.”

EW pointed out the rock was a “clear nod to a scene in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, in which Hsu’s character, Joy, has an emotional exchange with her mother, a laundromat owner named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), while they exist as small rocks in a desert in one of the movie’s multiple universes.”

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast won big at Sunday’s ceremony, with Yeoh also walking away with the Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role gong.

Ke Huy Quan won for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and the cast took home the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award at the end of the ceremony.