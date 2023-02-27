Jamie Lee Curtis made sure no one went home empty-handed during Sunday’s 2023 SAG Awards.
Curtis won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role gong, with her going up against her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Stephanie Hsu in the category.
Hsu could be seen holding up a small metallic object during the live telecast, and she’s since revealed what it was.
She told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, “Our greatest cheerleader, Jamie Lee Curtis, gave the entire cast a little ball, a little rock, so that none of us would leave empty-handed. And we didn’t.
“In more ways than the one.”
READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh On The Lips After 2023 SAG Awards Win
EW pointed out the rock was a “clear nod to a scene in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, in which Hsu’s character, Joy, has an emotional exchange with her mother, a laundromat owner named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), while they exist as small rocks in a desert in one of the movie’s multiple universes.”
READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Proudly Declares Herself a ‘Nepo Baby’ At 2023 SAG Awards
The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast won big at Sunday’s ceremony, with Yeoh also walking away with the Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role gong.
Ke Huy Quan won for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and the cast took home the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award at the end of the ceremony.