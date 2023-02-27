SAG Awards viewers are wondering what was up with Aubrey Plaza.

On Sunday night, “The White Lotus” star got up onstage with her fellow cast members when the show won Best Ensemble in a Drama series, be she appeared preoccupied.

While co-star F. Murray Abraham was giving an acceptance speech on behalf of the cast, viewers noticed that Plaza seemed visibly annoyed.

On Twitter, a number of people brought up the fact that she even seemed to exit the stage very quickly once the speech was over, rather than mingling with the cast.

Though as she left the stage, Plaza seemed to be back in good spirits, laughing with fellow cast members.

While it’s not clear what was bothering Plaza, some did notice that at one point co-star Jon Gries had grabbed her by the arm and whispered in her ear, apparently pointing out a pointing out a potential wardrobe malfunction, prompting her to adjust her dress.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Abraham sent his thoughts to the people in Turkey and Syria suffering in the aftermath of recent earthquakes, and sent “a prayer out to the earthquake victims of Syria and Turkey and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia,” before adding, “Union forever!”

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Plaza was also part of one of the most viral moments of the night, when she presented an award alongside “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega, delighting the audience with a prepared bit about their uncanny similarities.