The 2023 SAG Awards were full of fun and quirky moments.

On Sunday night, the stars were out in full force to hand out awards for the year’s best performances, and some big moments had fans all abuzz.

“Parks and Recreation” Reunion

In one of the night’s biggest moments, “Parks and Recreation” stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott reunited onstage to present, with Phoeler ribbing her former co-star for moving over to the drama category with his role in “Severance.”

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott had a Parks and Recreation reunion onstage at the #SAGAwards. ❤️ https://t.co/8ullW8arMy pic.twitter.com/pFkSjcluoN — People (@people) February 27, 2023

“You’re on a hit drama, so you’re very dramatic now,” Poehler joked.

But that wasn’t all for “Parks and Rec” fans. Backstage, the duo reunited with fellow former cast member Amy Poehler, who was part of the winning ensemble of “The White Lotus” this year.

aubrey plaza, amy poehler, adam scott. perfect reunion. no notes #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/MmoVk0arS5 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 27, 2023

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega

Plaza, meanwhile, had her own big moment as a presenter, with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

For their bit, the two actresses poked fun at their similarly morbid personas.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Plaza said, to which Ortega agreed, “I know, we have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this,” Plaza joked in total deadpan, as they then recited together, “And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

Jessica Chastain Trips

In all the excitement over her surprise win for Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role in “George & Tammy”, Jessica Chastain got tripped up on her beautiful pink gown on her way to the stage.

“I was trapped in my dress and I had very nice men helping me, so that was a plus,” she told ET afterward.

In her acceptance speech, Chastain also paid tribute to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“It reminds me of when I was in college, Philip Seymour Hoffman came to speak to my class,” she said. “He told us all his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going even when we felt like no one was watching us. And at the end of the talk, he said, ‘I look forward to working with each of you,’ and it really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. A few years later it came true and I had the opportunity to do a play with him [Othello in 2009].”

The shock of last night really swept me off my feet! 😅 To my fellow SAG members, THANK YOU. It means so much to be recognized by you. I am honored to be able to bring the story of #GeorgeAndTammy to you. I loved playing Tammy Wynette. pic.twitter.com/4sN5MvLzQI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2023

Zendaya and Austin Butler

Fans were also loving some of the goings on in the audience during the show, including Zendaya being seated at the same table with “Elvis” star Austin Butler.

Zendaya and Austin Butler – Photo: George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Others at the all-star table included Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield and Jenna Ortega.

Table consist of:

Paul Mescal

Andrew Garfield

Austin Butler

Jenna Ortega

Zendaya 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/ocSHAsSW17 — Moz (@ItsMozartrella) February 27, 2023

“Parent Trap” Reunion

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter – Photo: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

In another big reunion moment, fans were delighted to see “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter attended the SAG Awards with her friend and former “The Parent Trap” co-star Elaine Hendrix.

The pair first met while working together on the 1998 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan. In the film, Hendrix played the twins’ new stepmom-to-be, while Walter played their dad’s housekeeper.

Haley Lu Richardson’s Photocall Fall

Jessica Chastain wasn’t the only one to take a spill at the awards show.

After “The White Lotus” won Best Ensemble Drama, the cast gathered backstage for a photocall with their awards when Haley Lu Richardson tripped and fell to the ground.

Haley Lu Richardson – Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

But in true actorly fashion, it was on with the show for Richardson, who actually took a moment to pose with her statue while still laying on the ground in front of her co-stars.

James Hong’s Iconic Speech

With the big win for Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast gathered behind actor James Hong, who delivered one of the best speeches of the night by far.

If it wasn’t certain before, James Hong locked in Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Best Picture win at the Oscars with this part of his speech pic.twitter.com/qsaSPjEVyk — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) February 27, 2023

“My first movie was with Clark Gable, but in those days the leading role was played by these guys with their eyes taped like this,” Hong said, mimicking racist movie depictions of the past, “and the producer said ‘the Asians are not good enough, and they’re not box office.’ But look at us now!”