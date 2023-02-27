“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” set a new record over the weekend, but not for the reason Marvel would want.

After nabbing a $106 million opening despite mixed reviews, the third movie in the “Ant-Man” franchise fell to just $32.2 million in its second weekend in U.S. theatres, Digital Spy reported.

That’s a huge 69 percent decline between the first two weeks since the much-talked about movie’s release date.

The flick, which kicked off Marvel’s Phase 5, has now nabbed the record for the biggest week-on-week drop for any Marvel film ever.

“Black Widow” held the record previously, after falling 67.8 percent while also streaming on Disney+. “Eternals” fell 62 percent, as well.

Senior Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety of whether the decline was “a blip or inflection point in Hollywood’s biggest property”.

“As second weekend drops go, anything in the 70 percent realm is pretty significant. But movies that open with over $100 million are generally front-loaded. In some cases, ‘the bigger they are, the harder they fall’ comes into play,” said Dergarabedian.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations, continued. “It had the biggest opening of the series, by far, which makes up for any drops.”

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, insisted, “The opening weekend number was a big step up from ‘Ant-Man 2’, so we know the fanbase is still excited.

“I’d be surprised if it meant anything long term or serious in terms of the quality of the Marvel brand.”