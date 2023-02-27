Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” is set to launch in China two days before the U.S. and Canada release date on April 7.

The eagerly anticipated flick, based on the iconic videogame franchise, will be released in Chinese cinemas on April 5, Deadline reported.

The release will come just in time for Ching Ming Festival.

The news gives five weeks notice to allow time for marketing and promotion.

Release dates for the videogame movie vary around the world.

READ MORE: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ New Teaser Introduces Seth Rogen As Donkey Kong

Chris Pratt is voicing the game’s titular Italian plumber in the film, with Charlie Day playing Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy starring as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key playing Toad.

READ MORE: Twitter Weighs In On Chris Pratt In New Trailer For ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Earlier this month, Pratt teased the flick on Instagram, writing: “Y’all don’t even know what you’re about to see!!! There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10-year-old me would flip my turtle if I knew I’d grow up to voice this character.

“I’m so honoured to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San’s character. Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain’t seen nothin yet!!! #SuperMarioMovie”

For more on the film watch the clip below.