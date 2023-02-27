Click to share this via email

Your next big globetrotting adventure awaits.

This week, Prime Video released first-look images from the upcoming action-thriller series “Citadel”, from the Russo Brothers and “Invasion” co-creator David Weil.

Starring Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”, “Game of Thrones”) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico”, “The Matrix Resurrections”), the show centers on two spies on the run.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in “Citadel” — Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

“Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows,” the official description reads. “With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.”

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

The synopsis continues, “They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.”

Richard Madden as Mason Kane – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

“Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

Along with Chopra, Madden and Tucci, the series also stars Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall and more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Richard Madden as Mason Kane – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

Joe and Anthony Russo serve as executive producers through their company AGBO, while Weil takes on showrunner duties.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane – Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

“Citadel” premieres with its first two episodes April 28, and new episodes following each week through May 26.