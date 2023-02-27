Courteney Cox is responding to that Prince Harry psychedelic mushrooms story.

The “Friends” actress is asked about the comments the Duke of Sussex made about her in his memoir Spare during an interview with Variety.

In his much-talked about book, Harry recalls digging in to “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” while staying at Cox’s house years ago.

Cox laughs, “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person.”

She admits she recently saw him at a birthday party and wanted to say hi, but didn’t because he was talking to other people.

Cox continues, “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining.

“But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Harry writes of taking the mushrooms in his book, “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

As the hallucinogenic drugs began to kick in, the Prince recalls how the garbage bin in Cox’s bathroom began to shapeshift into a human face.

“Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became… a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin,” he says.

That wasn’t the only piece of furniture to develop its humanity. The toilet also began to morph into a face.

“I laughed, turned away, took a piss. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, ‘Aaah.’”