Miley Cyrus is teasing more details about her upcoming eighth studio album.

The musician revealed the tracklist for Endless Summer Vacation on Monday, which includes a few surprise collaborations.

Brandi Carlile teams up with Cyrus for the track “Thousand Miles”, while Sia lends her vocal talents to “Muddy Feet”.

The full tracklist is below:

1. Flowers

2. Jaded

3. Rose Colored Lenses

4. Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. You

6. Handstand

7. River

8. Violet Chemistry

9. Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)

10. Wildcard

11. Island

12. Wonder Woman

13. Flowers (Demo)

The reveals comes after the lead track “Flowers” reached no. 1 on the Pop Radio chart, along with topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth week in a row. The song also made history as Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single week, and then went on to break that record again.

Cyrus celebrated the success with a bikini photoshoot on Instagram.

Endless Summer Vacation comes out on Mar. 10.