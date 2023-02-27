Soccer’s unlikeliest heroes are back to win it all.

On Monday, Apple TV+ dropped the full trailer for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning hit series “Ted Lesso”, starring Jason Sudeikis.

Set to the Rolling Stones’ iconic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, the trailer gives fans the first real look at what’s in store for AFC Richmond as they face off against old friends and learn to believe in themselves.

“In the 12-episode third season of ‘Ted Lasso’, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United,” the official description reads.

“Ted Lasso” — Photo: Apple TV+

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Though the trailer doesn’t indicate as much, the third season has long been rumoured to be the show’s last.

In 2021, executive producer Bill Lawrence told Deadline that when he and co-creators Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Keller pitched the show, “we said this series was only going to be three seasons.”

For new, fans will just have to tune and and see when the new season of “Ted Lasso” premieres March 15.