BTS singer J-Hope is the latest member of the band to begin the process of enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea.

According to CNN, the musician, 29, will become the second member of the K-Pop supergroup to enroll in the army after Jin, 30, began his 18 months of military service in December.

SALUTE TO YOU, COMMANDER JIN! 💜#BTS' Jin posted an update on Weverse after finishing his military recruit training. He said he was given permission to post these photos. RELATED: https://t.co/dKdBQfOVaI#SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/u4hB8rANiH — PhilSTAR L!fe (@philstarlife) January 18, 2023

J-Hope had legally deferred enlisting for military service for several years before now.

The band’s label Big Hit Music said in a statement, “We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.”

They continued to ask fans for their “continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns.”

The label also confirmed J-Hope would be releasing a new solo single called “on the street” on March 3.

It was revealed in October that all seven members of the popular band would serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments.

Big Hit also revealed the band members were “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”