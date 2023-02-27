Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

(L-R) Harry Shum Jr., Brian Le, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Andy Le, Tallie Medel and Jenny Slate at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast insisted Brendan Fraser get in on their 2023 SAG Awards fun on Sunday night.

Before taking photographs with their many awards, the group were said to have seen Fraser stood nearby with his trophy looking overwhelmed, so made sure to invite him to join them, the Associated Press reported.

Fraser won Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in “The Whale”.

READ MORE: Stephanie Hsu Shares The Special Gift Jamie Lee Curtis Gave The ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Cast At 2023 SAG Awards

In backstage snaps, the star can be seen happily posing in between Harry Shum Jr., Brian Le, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Andy Le, Tallie Medel and Jenny Slate.

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis at 2023 SAG Awards. Credit: Photo by Soul Brother/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast won big at Sunday’s ceremony, with Yeoh walking away with the Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role gong.

Curtis nabbed the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role gong, while Ke Huy Quan won for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

READ MORE: SAG Awards Best Moments: From A ‘Parks And Rec’ Reunion To James Hong’s Iconic Speech

The cast also took home the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award at the end of the ceremony.

“I’m so glad I got to watch you have this beautiful moment,” Slate was said to have told Fraser, before Fraser told Quan of his speech: “You made me cry again!”

The cast had been waiting for Stephanie Hsu to join before taking any photos, with Curtis being adamant that they wouldn’t pose without her.