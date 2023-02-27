The latest entry in the Pokémon franchise is coming.

On Monday, in celebration of Pokémon Day, Netflix announced “Pokémon Concierge”, a brand new stop-motion animated series made in collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

The series, produced by acclaimed Dwarf Studios, follows the story of Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, and her interactions with all the Pokémon and their owners who come to stay as guests on vacation.

A short teaser for the series features Psyduck walking through the sand, as Haru describes the resort.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia.

“We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise,” Kim added.

Netflix has not yet revealed the premiere date for “Pokémon Concierge”.