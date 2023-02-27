Kevin Hart is coming to Niagara Falls.

The Grammy-nominated comedian just announced the next stops on his “Reality Check” tour, with two dates scheduled for the OLG Stage the Fallsview Casino.

Hart will perform at the Niagara Falls venue on May 19 and 20, with tickets going on sale March 3.

“Kevin Hart’s humour is relatable to everyone in the crowd. He is an amazing addition to our May lineup, and a great show to see on the long weekend”, says Cathy Price, Vice President Marketing for Niagara Casinos.

“The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino has hosted some incredible acts, which will now include Kevin Hart and his globally recognized tour”, Price added. “It’s an honour to continue it at our amazing venue”.

The “Reality Check” tour was named the No. 1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and it also won Hart the People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act last year.

Hart is also set to make stops in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, London, Halifax and Moncton in April.