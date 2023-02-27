The cast of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are celebrating their big Screen Actors Guild win.

The multiverse-travelling, reality-bending film cleaned up at the awards show, taking home four awards with Michelle Yeoh winning Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role, Ke Huy Quan winning Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Jamie Lee Curtis winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and the cast taking home the Outstanding Cast award.

Curtis was up against her fellow cast member, Stephanie Hsu in the same award category, but there were no hard feelings as the actress made sure Hsu got her due attention in cast photos.

When the photographers were about to start snapping away at the cast, she made sure to hold them back until Hsu joined them.

“Wait wait wait, wait until Stephanie is here!” Curtis said, via the Associated Press. She even pointed at each camera, ordering, “You, put the camera down, you, put the camera down. Not without Stephanie.”

They even managed to rope “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser into joining their photos, with him praising Quan’s performance.

“You made me cry again!” Fraser told Quan, referring to his touching speech about making history as the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Male Supporting Actor.