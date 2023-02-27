Jamie Lee Curtis is keeping her late parents close to her heart.

The actress took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, a moment that she was glad to share with her late parents in her own way.

Curtis made sure to attend the show with a special accessory, her mother’s wedding ring.

“Honestly this morning I was grabbing my jewels to put on for tonight and I saw it in a little box and I thought about my parents and I wouldn’t be here without them,” she told People.

“I literally wouldn’t be here without them, just biologically wouldn’t be here without them, and I am a product of this town, these people,” she continued. “I never would have been an actor, it was a total fluke I became an actor. And so, I don’t know, I just wanted to bring them here tonight.”

This isn’t the first time she was able to share a special moment at an awards show with her family.

“I came here with my mother the first time I was nominated and I really thought a lot about my parents and their story a lot,” she recalled.

Curtis also spoke a bit about her parents’ relationship during her acceptance speech.

“I’m wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, by the end of it,” she joked. “But my sister Kelly and I were born from love. My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry. My parents were actors. And I married an actor [Christopher Guest].”

As for her own reaction to her big win, the 64-year-old was just glad she could meet her fellow nominees.

“Obviously I’m surprised — and just happy and moved,” said Curtis. “The nicest part for me of this whole thing is I’m now friends with all the women who I’m in competition with. We didn’t know each other except Steph [Hsu] I knew — I didn’t know these other women and now I do and now they know me and that is the most important thing – that we know each other as humans. And so the rest of this is whatever, you know what I mean?”