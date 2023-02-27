Courteney Cox‘s lasting legacy was forever cemented in Los Angeles, where she became the 2,750th person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Friends” and “Scream” star was joined by former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern, all of whom helped honour their longtime friend with heartfelt and emotional tributes.

Aniston and Kudrow, in particular, brought a mix of laughs and tears as they recounted their 30-year friendship with Cox. “We’re very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters,” Aniston said, kicking off the duo’s speech. “And that’s happened since we’ve known you for a very long time.”

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Photobombs 'Friends' Fans on the Iconic Orange Couch

“It’s been that way since we met almost 30 years ago,” Kudrow then said before Aniston interjected, “No, not 30 years ago. That’s a typo.” The moment was met with lots of laughs before Aniston continued.

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you,” she said.

Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow- Courteney Cox honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA – 27 Feb 2023 — Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The two then recounted the first time they met Cox, joking that she was the most famous one of the cast of “Friends”. They also recalled how they would play poker on the set as a way to get to know each other better.

“She hated poker. Like, loathed it from the bottom of her heart. But she played with us ’cause she wanted to bond with us,” Aniston said, before Kudrow revealed that when Cox wasn’t playing cards, she was renovating her house — and taught them all about flipping homes.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Responds to Prince Harry's Story About Doing Mushrooms at Her House

“And I remember Courtney saying, ‘Y’all, look, I’ve made more money with the houses than acting,'” Kudrow recalled.

The laughs continued as both Kudrow and Aniston joked about Cox’s “very intense” attention to detail. “You really wanna hope that you don’t have any kind of, like, a stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked,” Aniston quipped.

“So, I’m just saying, thank God this star is straight,” she deadpanned.

Courteney Cox honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA – 27 Feb 2023 — Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The tears, of course, came toward the end as Aniston and Kudrow offered more heartfelt comments to their friend.

“Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally,” Kudrow said, while Aniston added, “You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Tries Out a Gen Z Makeover: See Her Influencer-Inspired Transformation

Cox reacted to the tributes “by thanking my beautiful friends, Laura, Lisa and Jen” before going on to shout out the many people in her professional career who have helped her along the way as well as her parents and her daughter, Coco, who was also at the ceremony.

Cox ended her speech by saying, “I can’t believe all my friends are here. It’s so nice.”

Later, while speaking to ET’s Denny Directo, Cox shared how she was feeling about the honour. “Feels good,” she said, adding that “it means a lot” that she “knew every single person” at the ceremony.

More From ET:

Cate Blanchett Wore Her 2023 SAG Awards Dress Twice Before: See How

‘NCIS’ Cast Credits Mark Harmon for Having Led Franchise With ‘Integrity’ Amid 450 Episodes (Exclusive)

See Matthew McConaughey and His Mini-Me Sons in Rare Photo