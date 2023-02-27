Aubrey Plaza’s stylist is shutting down rumours that the actress’ SAG Awards dress, which teased a lot of skin, was uncomfortable.

After Plaza, 38, hit the red carpet on Sunday night, revealing her look for the annual awards ceremony, social media users critiqued the daring sleeveless number online. However, according to Plaza’s stylist, Jessica Paster, the bronze sequin Michael Kors gown featuring a centre cutout and a crisscross neckline, revealing her toned midriff, was exactly what she envisioned.

Paster took to the comments section of an Instagram photo of Plaza’s SAG Awards look, shared by fashion blog account Check the Tag, to defend the criticism her styled look received.

The stylist replied to one user’s comment that read, “the straps could be better adjusted, but i love the color, and hair and makeup look amazing,” writing: “Did 7 fittings .. for real … I wanted underboob,” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Later during the broadcasted awards show, Plaza partnered with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega delivering a, now viral, hilarious award presentation for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Plaza and her “White Lotus” co-stars accepted the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category.