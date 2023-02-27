Tom Cruise is looking back on an emotional reunion that occurred on set of “Top Gun: Maverick” between his character Maverick and Val Kilmer’s Iceman.

In 2014, Kilmer lost his ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment, which essentially put an end to his acting career. After not having acted in years, he returned for an emotional scene in the 2022 “Top Gun” sequel, reprising his role as Iceman, 36 years after the original blockbuster.

Appearing opposite Cruise again, the moment was so compelling that, for many fans, there wasn’t a dry eye as they watched Kilmer return to the screen. Even Cruise couldn’t hold back tears on set.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise recently said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. “For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

“I was crying. I got emotional,” the actor confessed, gushing that “he’s such a brilliant actor.”

“I love his work,” he added.

During the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the second movie to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office after “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The film, with a $1.48 billion gross, is the 11th highest-grossing movie in history worldwide (unadjusted for inflation),” as per Variety. It also ranks as the fifth-highest grosser at the domestic box office with $718 million.

Heading into the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12, “Top: Gun Maverick” is up for six awards, including best picture.