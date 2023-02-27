It’s been six years since the top-rated 2016 U.K. drama “The Night Manager”, starring Tom Hiddleston, had its season one finale.

Now, the popular adaptation of John le Carré’s 1993 espionage novel is reportedly in the works for a second season at Prime Video and the BBC, with Hiddleston set to reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine, as per Deadline.

The outlet reports that season 2 will film later this year in London and South America. Although a new season has yet to be formally greenlit by Prime Video and the BBC, sources tell Deadline that the show is on track to receive a two-season order.

The publication also reports that David Farr, who penned season 1, will return to write season 2.

Since the first season ended in late 2016, widespread rumours began circulating about a second season, which is now understood to reportedly be set in the present day.

Season 2 will follow “British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians at the end of Season 1,” to which “Hiddleston’s Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge,” as per Deadline.

The first season, directed by Susanne Bier, also starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and David Harewood. It followed “Pine, the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel and former British soldier who is recruited by the manager of a Foreign Office taskforce to infiltrate Roper’s inner circle.” The series thriller received two Emmys and three Golden Globe awards.

Earlier this month, the Hindi adaptation of “The Night Manager”, starring Aditya Roy Kapur as Pine and Anil Kapoor as Roper, premiered on Disney+.