Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Travis Barker is getting through the pain.

In a post Monday on Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer shared new video and photos of his injured ring finger the day before heading into surgery.

READ MORE: Travis Barker Dislocates Finger While Rehearsing For Blink-182 Reunion Tour

The video that starts off the post shows a medical worker adjusting the finger, which appears to have a large bulge on the knuckle, moving the bones into place.

“Do you feel pain?” they ask Barker.

“I mean yeah, it feels painful,” the musician responds.

In the photos that follow, Barker gives fans a more close-up view of the injury, showing his swollen finger, and his hand in a brace.

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️,” his wife Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments.

Remarkably, the injury is Barker’s second in the last month.

“I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬,” he revealed in a tweet on Feb. 8.

Then, on Feb. 20, her shared a photo of his swollen knuckle on his Instagram Story, with the caption, “again.”

READ MORE: Travis Barker Reveals New Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Barker’s injuries come just weeks before Blink-182 is set to kick off their world tour, with their first performance on March 11 in Tijuana.

The tour will also bring the band through more stops in North America throughout May, June and July, before heading off to Europe, Australia and New Zealand through the rest of the year and early 2024.