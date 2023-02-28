Jansen Panettiere’s cause of death has been revealed just over a week after he passed away at age just 28.

The brother of actress Hayden Panettiere died on Feb. 19 of an enlarged heart, his family, including his sister, mother Lesley Vogel and father Skip Panettiere, confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

The message read, “Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

The family paid tribute to the late actor in the statement, which read: “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit.”

They added, “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The family shared, “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning.

“We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Jansen, who is five years younger than his sister Hayden, followed in her footsteps and had a career in acting.

He starred in the likes of “Even Stevens”, “Blue’s Clues” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown” as a child actor, as well as Nickelodeon’s “The X’s”.

Jansen also worked with his sister on 2004’s “Tiger Cruise” and 2005’s “Racing Stripes”.

More recently, he starred in an episode of “The Walking Dead” in 2019, as well as 2022’s “Love and Love Not”.