Shakira is not holding back.

In a very candid interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer took a big swipe at her ex Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” she said, in an apparent reference to Chia, according to The Daily Mail.

Despite the seemingly ill feelings toward her ex and his partner, Shakira says that now she has “more confidence” in herself, and that she has become a “lioness” for her two children.

“I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof,” she said.

“You don’t achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day,” the singer continued.

“I’ve always been emotionally quite dependant on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own,” Shakira admitted, “When a woman has to face life’s battles she comes out stronger.”

Talking about her newfound strength, the 46-year-old explained, “That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want.”

She added, “There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children.”

Finally, Shakira said, “Now I’ve got more confidence in myself. I didn’t know I could end up being strong. I always thought I was more fragile. It’s true that I’ve got a bit of everything but you have to have faith.”

Shakira and Piqué split in June 2022 after 11 years together, amid rumours that she had discovered the soccer star had been unfaithful.

Last month, Piqué went Instagram official with Chia, and they have since been spotted out together in public, shopping in Barcelona.

Shakira previously targeted both Piqué and Chia in a song she released last month, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, singing, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds/You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo/You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”