Khloé Kardashian knows how to maintain her composure online.

On Sunday, the reality star shared a workout selfie on Instagram, but it was her response to a rude commenter that received more of the attention.

In the photo, along with her makeup, some people noticed a patchy spot along her jawline.

“And what the heck is on your cheek,” one commenter asked.

Appearing unfazed by the tone of the question, Kardashian responded simply, “a bandage 🩹 I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️.”

Fans were quick to praise her for the measured response to what most took to be a very rude comment.

“people commenting without context 🙄 Hope you’re recovering well x,” one fan wrote,” while another added, “love the humility and character, killed em with kindness, ‘it’s now what you say it’s how you say it’ go aunty Koko.”

Back in October, Kardashian addressed rumours about a bandage fans had noticed on her face, revealing that she’d had a tumour removed.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

She got the bump checked out, and it turned out to be more serious than expected.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face,” Kardashian explained. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my [family] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

She added, “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumour being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”