Zendaya “just closed a big re-negotiation,” according to new reports regarding her salary.

The 26-year-old actress, who stars as “Euphoria”‘s central protagonist and narrator Rue Bennett, is set to receive $1 million per episode in the upcoming third season, as per a new column in Hollywood-centred newsletter Puck by Matthew Belloni.

Zendaya’s performance in “Euphoria”, one of HBO’s biggest hits, earned her an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both seasons 1 and 2. For season 2, which premiered in January 2022, Zendaya became an executive producer making her the youngest person, at the then-age of 25, to ever get an Emmy nomination for producing.

Belloni’s report on TV’s most astounding salaries also listed a number of other A-list celebs with seven-figure salaries, including Jason Sudekis on “Ted Lasso”, Michael Keaton on “Dopesick” and Elisabeth Moss on “Shining Girls”. While Belloni says determining these salaries “is an inexact science,” he proposes that John Krasinski is currently TV’s highest paid actor for his work on “Jack Ryan”, receiving an alleged $2 million per episode.

Over the years, Zendaya, who shot to fame on the Disney channel, has had an outstanding career, landing key parts in two of Hollywood’s major franchises, Marvel’s “Spider-Man” and “Dune”. The latter’s second installment will hit theatres this November.