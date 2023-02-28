Click to share this via email

Dave Grohl is doing his bit to help feed those less fortunate.

Last week, the Foo Fighters frontman headed to The Hope Mission in Los Angeles to cook up a storm overnight, arriving at midnight on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Grohl arrived with some overnight gear and a huge meat smoker, with him reportedly spending 16 hours (14 cooking and two letting the meat rest) preparing the feast.

Credit: Instagram/@hopeofthevalley

The meal included ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans, the website stated.

Grohl was said to have “handled all expenses himself and got some sleep here and there in the parking lot while the meat was getting smoked,” TMZ added.

The “My Hero” rocker also spent time chatting to staff members and guests who were living in the shelter.

He managed to feed around 450 guests and 50 staff members.