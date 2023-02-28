Woody Harrelson made his latest movie premiere a family affair.

On Monday night, the 61-year-old actor walked the red carpet with wife Laura Louie and their daughters Deni and Makani at the premiere of his film “Champions”.

Harrelson, who tends to keep his family life private, met Louie, the co-founder fo the organic food delivery service Yoganics, back in 1987. They finally tied the knot in 2008, and have three daughters together.

Woody Harrelson and his family with Isaiah Garza and William Goode – Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

The loving family also posed for photos with TikTok creator Isaiah Garza and 97-year-old William Goode, who formed a bond after the social media star surprised the WWII veteran with a trip to Disneyland, 50 years after he last went there with his late wife and kids.

Over the weekend, Harrelson caused a stir while hosting “Saturday Night Live”, airing his anti-vaccine views during his opening monologue, and receiving much criticism online afterward.

Referring to a script he’d received with a very real-world metaphor, Harrelson joked, “So, the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

He then threw in the punchline, “I threw the script away. I mean, who is gonna believe that crazy idea! Being forced to do drugs? I do them voluntarily all day long.”

The actor has not addressed the joke, nor have the show’s producers.

In “Champions”, Harrelson plays Marcus, a former minor-league coach who is forced to manage a team of basketball players with intellectual disabilities, pushing them all the way to compete for a spot in the Special Olympics.

The film is directed by Bobby Farrelly in his solo directorial debut, after helming classics like “Dumb and Dumber” and “There’s Something About Marry” with brother Peter Farrelly.