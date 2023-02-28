Canadian singer Jully Black is still receiving racist messages after changing the lyrics to the national anthem earlier this month.

On Feb. 19, the musician performed “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star Game, making a subtle but important change to the words.

In place of the line, “Our home and native land,” Black sang, “Out home on native land,” an acknowledgement of Canada’s Indigenous community and history.

READ MORE: Jully Black Knew She Was Going To Change ‘O Canada’ Lyric ‘As Soon As I Got The Call’

Very quickly, the change became a big subject on social media and in the news, with many praising Black’s choice. However, others weren’t so fond of it, with Black sharing one horrific message she’d received over the weekend.

The person in question, who Black named and shamed in the grab, had sent the email directly to her team, making multiple racist comments.

They also threatened Black by saying, “You watch and see what happens to you if you ever try and pull this s**t ever again.”

Black wrote in the caption, “So I haven’t paid any attention to the trolls and keyboard gangsters all week. People have told me what they’re hearing and I’ve been laughing 😂 they’re quite funny.

“This one was emailed to my team directly… This one stung a bit I won’t lie. Seeing my the disrespect of my Jamaican heritage, being called a Monkey and N***er, being referred to as ‘Blacks’ and all the rest of the hate spewed at me including a threat of ‘You watch as what happens to you…’ truly made my heart weep that there is this type of hate period AND coming from somebody claiming to be of Indian heritage here in Canada…”

READ MORE: Canadian Singer Jully Black’s Subtle Change To National Anthem At NBA All-Star Game Draws Praise

“Point proven on why BIPOC hasn’t served us well… Anyway, I’ll take this to prayer. Every world changer experienced this type of backlash,” she continued, insisting: “I won’t flood my feed with anymore negative posts I just want you all to see the hate that is coming my way for being an Ally.

“Oh and And for the record, I’m born and raised in Canada. #ThisIsCanada #RacismDoesExist.”

We caught up with Black to speak about her decision to change the “O Canada” lyrics last week. See what she had to say in the clip below.